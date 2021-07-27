This match point leads Bencic/Golubic to the quarter-finals

On Tuesday of the 2021 Olympics, Switzerland will not only celebrate the triple victory of women mountain bikers. Even in tennis, the medal chances remain the same.
The basics in brief
- Belinda Bencic and Victoria Golubic qualified for the Olympic doubles quarter-finals.
- There they meet the Australian double Stosur/Perez.
The tennis medal chances in Olympia 2021 stay even without Roger Federer. Belinda Bencic is written in quarter-final singles against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. In the doubles, the Swiss from eastern Switzerland wins Victoria Golubic also her second game.
This means that the two Swiss were among the last eight teams in the doubles. And you only need two more wins for the precious metal!
Strong reaction after losing starting block
But the duel with the Spaniards Garbine Muguruza and Carla Suarez Navarro does not go in the park. The Swiss duo lost the first set 3:6 in 38 minutes. But Bencic/Golubic can interact and secure the second group with 6:1.
The tiebreaker for champions must decide. And here the Swiss are comfortably ahead with 8:5, and the game seems to be decided.
But with four consecutive points, the Spaniards are guaranteed a match point. Switzerland counters, take a deep breath!
Do you trust Bencic/Golubic to win an Olympic medal?
Much patience is required with match point
After a short time, the match point for Switzerland. And for that, viewers at home still need it Once nerves made of wire ropes. Only a shot from six Victoria Golubec Brings the point you yearn for. Madness!
Bencic/Golubic will meet Australian duo Elaine Perez and Samantha Stosur in the 2021 Olympia quarter-finals.
They prevail in two sets with 7:6 and 7:5 against the Romanians Niculescu/Olaru. When the game is still open.
