Not only Sinner & Berrettini: Zverev also failed because of Fritz Tennis

Olympic tennis champion Alexander Zverev was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the Indian Wells Masters against American Taylor Fritz. There was also another surprise.

The world number four from Germany completely lost the thread at the end of the match, missed two balls for the match on Friday (local time) and lost to California 6:4, 3:6, 6:7 (3:7). Prior to that, Fritz eliminated South Tyrol Jannik Sener in the round of 16 in two sets. In the previous round, world number seven Matteo Berrettini had to believe in him.

Against No. 39 in the world rankings, this was only Zverev’s second defeat since Wimbledon’s elimination in early summer. He has since lost only to Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

Fritz will now face Nikoloz Basilashvili in the semi-finals. The Georgian unexpectedly beat world number three Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 6:4, 2:6, 6:4. In another semi-final match of the $8.76 million hard court tournament in California, he faces Bulgarian Grigor Dimitrov and Cameron Nouri of Britain Great each other.