Olympic tennis news – bitter disappointment for local champion Osaka – sport

legend: Who dreamed of an Olympic medal in Tokyo

Naomi Osaka is out.

Reuters



Osaka surprisingly failed in the round of 16

24 hours after her clear second-round victory over Switzerland’s Victoria Golubic, Naomi Osaka (WTA 2) was eliminated from the Olympic singles competition. The Japanese world number 2 surprisingly had to concede defeat to Czech Marketa Vondrosova (WTA 42) 1:6, 4:6 in the round of 16. This means that Osaka’s dream of winning an Olympic medal in their home country has exploded. The four-time Grand Slam winner does not participate in classic or mixed doubles.

Pliskova is already abroad too

With Karolina Pliskova, the world number 7 also failed in the last 16 of the Olympic tournament. The Czechs did not play against Italian outside player Camila Giorgi (WTA 61) and had to concede defeat 4:6, 2:6 in two sets. Giorgi now meets Jelena Suitolina (WTA 6), who managed to win three contested sets (5:7, 6:3, 6:4) against Greek Maria Sakkari (WTA 19).



