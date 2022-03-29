sport

Challenge Championship in Marbella – Wawrinka clearly won the return – Sport

March 29, 2022
Eileen Curry
Challenger Championship in Marbella – Wawrinka clearly wins on the return


Stan Wawrinka loses the first round match of the Challenger Championship in Marbella to Elias Ymir in straight sets.

Over a year since his last serious fight, Stan Wawrinka (ATP 232) has returned to the ATP Tour with a loss. In the first round duel of the Challenge Championship in Marbella with Elias Ymir (ATP 131), the Swiss showed his class in the meantime, but had to admit defeat after 1:33 hours 2:6, 4:6.

It became clear at the start of the match that Wawrinka would not receive any late gifts from his Swedish opponent a day after his 37th birthday. The Swiss gave up his serve at the first opportunity, another break later and about 35 minutes later the first set was missed.

Tim was also beaten


In addition to Wawrinka, Dominic Thiem has also returned to Marbella after a long injury. It was also a defeat for the Austrian, he lost to Argentine Pedro Cachin 3:6, 4:6. Thiem suffered a wrist injury at the turf tournament in Mallorca last June and hasn’t played a game since.

Increase in the second movement

In the second round, Wawrinka improved significantly and, thanks to two breaks, temporarily fell back to 4:1. With a tie in mind, the man from Vaud again fell into the waters of the first set. Wawrinka lost 5 games in a row and ended the match with a forward error.

The three-time Grand Slam winner’s loss to the all-powerful Swede was no surprise considering he hadn’t been able to jump just a month ago. However, there was already a ray of hope. That was the aforementioned 4-1 lead in the second round and the fact that he was able to block six of the Swede’s eleven balls.


SRF Two, “Sport Panorama,” March 27, 2022, 6:00 p.m.;


