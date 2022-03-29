Yves Sarlault takes charge of HC Sierre in the Swiss League

While Kloten, the most popular promotion candidate, lost 3-2 to Thurgau after extra time at the start of the semi-finals in the Swiss League, Olten fulfilled his commitment to win 3-1 at La Chaux-de-Fonds. .– They are still in the minority. Martin Ness had previously boosted Kloten’s hopes with a equalizer to make it 2-2 ten minutes before the end of the match.

Although PostFinance top scorer Eric Fell put Zurich-Unterlander ahead after just over six minutes, that was the end of glory. Twice – in the fifteenth minute by Jonathan Ang and twelve seconds before the first break by Jan Petrig – the guests from eastern Switzerland scored by the majority.

Despite a total of 48 shots on goal for Louis Janet in regular time, only Kloten managed to equalize – as it turned out, temporarily. Thurgau, who upset Langenthal in the quarter-finals, continues to impress and could become a tough component for Jeff Tomlinson’s team.

Olten, Kloten’s supposedly toughest-to-promote rival, had to fight for a long time. Daniel Eigenmann gave Solothurn a second lead in the 37th minute (2-1), but La Chaux-de-Fonds remained stubborn until the end. With just under two and a half minutes to go, Stanislav Horansky took the win with a score of 3:1. (sda)