The Basketball Preliminary Round match at Olympia 2021 today in the live broadcast tape

At the Olympic Games in Tokyo, the American basketball star meets Iran. Here you can follow the game in the live stream.

Basketball stars from the USA play against Iran in their second game of the group. Will the US superstars offset the initial bankruptcy against France or will the overseas create a sensation? You will not miss anything in our live tape.

USA vs Iran: Olympia 2021 Basketball Preliminary Round match today in live tape – before the start

Before start: Both teams must win the game, or else the end threatens. The United States lost their opening match against France. This was the first defeat for the United States at the Olympic Games since 2004. Iran had to admit defeat to the Czech Republic. With only the first two groups and the two best groups in Group C qualifying from each of the three preliminary round groups, the United States and Iran cannot afford any more defeat. But one cannot believe in defeating the favorite around star Kevin Durant.

Before start: The match starts at 6:40 AM at the Saitama Super Arena. This will be almost deserted again, as spectators are not allowed to attend the Olympic basketball games.

Before start: Hello and welcome to the live stream of the basketball match for the preliminary round in the Tokyo Olympics between the United States and Iran.

USA vs Iran: Olympia 2021 Basketball Preliminary Round match live on TV and broadcast today

Report this on Wednesday ZDF And Eurosport Live on free TV from the Olympics. As part of their reporting, the two stations will also carry over to the match between the United States and Iran. Anyway, the full length of the game is the live stream. on the other side Free Live Streaming From ZDF From 6.30 am with commentator Holger Sauer, on the other hand Eurosport-Livestreams in Streamingdienst Gwen.

