Antonella Belotti (centre) won the Olympic gold in Atlanta 25 years ago.

July 28, 1996 is a historic day in the history of sports in South Tyrol. Antonella Belotti, a Bolzano cyclist, won her first Olympic gold medal in Atlanta.

After setting an Olympic record in the playoffs, she set another record in the quarterfinals. After all, she left Yvonne McGregor (Great Britain) in the semi-finals and Marion Clénet (France) in the final without any chance. Exactly 25 years ago, Belotti could no longer take the gold medal in the individual race.

But it was just the beginning of a successful Olympic career. After four years at Sydney Belotti he had no medal in pursuit, but surprisingly he won gold in the points race. In 2002, on the other hand, she competed at the Winter Games in Salt Lake City as the brake driver for bobsleigh driver Gerda Weissensteiner. The two from South Tyrol finished seventh.

