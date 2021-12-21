World

There is a white Christmas in Switzerland here

December 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

    This year there will be a white Christmas only in the mountains. (icon image)

    It snowed in Lausanne on the 10th of December. Now, at the end of December, there is no snow in sight in the lowlands.

    In Zurich, it is supposed to rain over and over on the three days of Christmas.

    Also in Lucerne, it tends to be temperate and humid.

Christmas Eve is approaching. The Christmas tree is decorated, gifts are already packed or will be purchased in the next few days. Now all that’s missing is snow. But a white Christmas as in a picture book was rare in the past, especially in the Lowlands. Since 2011 in particular, it has only occurred sporadically.

Will it be different this year? Unfortunately no. The festival falls into the water in many places. As Michael Eichmann of “Meteo News” Blick says, precipitation is falling in the lowlands as of Friday afternoon, but not as snow, but as rain. It can get wet every now and then on all three Christmas days. After all, it is also possible that there are longer dry sections between them.

