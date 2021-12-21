There is a white Christmas in Switzerland here

1/5 This year there will be a white Christmas only in the mountains. (icon image)

2/5 It snowed in Lausanne on the 10th of December. Now, at the end of December, there is no snow in sight in the lowlands.



4/5 In Zurich, it is supposed to rain over and over on the three days of Christmas.

5/5 Also in Lucerne, it tends to be temperate and humid.

Christmas Eve is approaching. The Christmas tree is decorated, gifts are already packed or will be purchased in the next few days. Now all that’s missing is snow. But a white Christmas as in a picture book was rare in the past, especially in the Lowlands. Since 2011 in particular, it has only occurred sporadically.

Will it be different this year? Unfortunately no. The festival falls into the water in many places. As Michael Eichmann of “Meteo News” Blick says, precipitation is falling in the lowlands as of Friday afternoon, but not as snow, but as rain. It can get wet every now and then on all three Christmas days. After all, it is also possible that there are longer dry sections between them.

The temperatures are not wintery either. “In the Zurich region, it is relatively mild on Christmas Eve by 7 degrees. In western Switzerland, temperatures are expected to reach eight degrees,” meteorologist Blake tells me.

The weather on Saturday will be dynamic. The southwest wind is weaker than the day before. Only on Saint Stephen’s Day does it get 5 degrees cooler. But it is still not enough for snow. Also in St. Gallen, Lucerne and Bern, there will be nothing with a White Christmas this year.

Snowfall is not excluded on New Year’s Eve

On the other hand, things look better in the mountains. “There is already snow in Valais and Graubünden. And there will be something else all three days of Christmas. Exactly how much is still hard to appreciate,” says Eichmann.

But it doesn’t get really cold in the mountains either. The 0 degree limit is within 2000 metres. But if you want to spend at least a white Christmas, then you should definitely go to the mountains.

In the old week of the year it should be significantly cooler again in the lower regions. This is evidenced by the current model trends. However, it is still not clear if and how much precipitation will occur.

Snow day on Wednesday

On the other hand, the prospects for the coming days are clear. Today, Monday, the sun rises from 1200 to 1400 meters. Below it remains foggy, gray and cool with a weak breeze and temperatures around freezing point.

It will continue in the same manner until Tuesday. Then the temperatures drop on Wednesday. “In the central plateau there can be an ice day in some cases,” says Eichmann. So temperatures do not rise above the freezing point. Only in Ticino the sun rises at 6 degrees.