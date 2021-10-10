World

I survived 29 days on the high seas with coconut, orange and prayer

October 10, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/4

    Two men from the Solomon Islands in the South Pacific have faced harsh weather and drifted high seas for weeks.

  • 2/4

    They set off from an island in the Solomon Islands – and were rescued 29 days later off Papua New Guinea.

  • 4/4

    Solomon Islands traditional boat (avatar). The two men survived thanks to coconuts, oranges, and a lot of prayers.

With the help of oranges, coconuts and prayer, two Solomon Islands men survived 29 days in the South Pacific before being rescued 400 kilometers from their home off the coast of Papua New Guinea. Livae Nanjikana and Junior Qoloni were out in the Solomon Sea, notoriously unpredictable, when they encountered severe weather just three hours after starting their voyage on September 3.

They told the Solomon Islands Broadcasting Corporation on Friday that they were battling rain, strong winds and poor visibility with their seven-meter boat, and the GPS battery had failed. They turned off the engine to save fuel, but in the meantime, their boat drifted more and more into the sea.

See also  G7 summit in Cornwall - US President Biden visits Europe - News

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *