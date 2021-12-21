World

South Africa sees drop in omicron cases after one month

December 21, 2021
Esmond Barker

    South Africa is “over the mountain” in relation to the omicron wave, says Dr. Angelique Coetzee, President of the State Medical Association.

    South Africa’s health minister, Joe Vahla, had put in place a booster dose in mid-December. According to Phaahla, Omicron leads to more cases but fewer deaths.

    Abandoned financial district in Johannesburg – South Africa is considered the most advanced economy in Africa. The Omikron wave first destabilized the population.

    But Omicron’s case numbers appear to be declining, possibly also due to the prevalence of immunization in the country.

Doctor. Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African National Medical Association, was the first to sound the alarm in November. A new type of coronavirus has spread to the southern tip of the continent. Omikron took its course. Coetzee also appeased. Most patients’ symptoms are “unusual but mild”.

Many governments are issuing new travel and other measures as an emergency. Coetzee was surprised by the severe reactions given the mostly mild course of the disease. We needed to learn more about Metamorphosis, she said, and she talked about “a storm in a glass of water.”

