South Africa sees drop in omicron cases after one month

1/5 South Africa is “over the mountain” in relation to the omicron wave, says Dr. Angelique Coetzee, President of the State Medical Association.

2/5 South Africa’s health minister, Joe Vahla, had put in place a booster dose in mid-December. According to Phaahla, Omicron leads to more cases but fewer deaths.



4/5 Abandoned financial district in Johannesburg – South Africa is considered the most advanced economy in Africa. The Omikron wave first destabilized the population.

5/5 But Omicron’s case numbers appear to be declining, possibly also due to the prevalence of immunization in the country.

Doctor. Angelique Coetzee, president of the South African National Medical Association, was the first to sound the alarm in November. A new type of coronavirus has spread to the southern tip of the continent. Omikron took its course. Coetzee also appeased. Most patients’ symptoms are “unusual but mild”.

Many governments are issuing new travel and other measures as an emergency. Coetzee was surprised by the severe reactions given the mostly mild course of the disease. We needed to learn more about Metamorphosis, she said, and she talked about “a storm in a glass of water.”

Less than a month later, Coetzee confirmed what the South African Minister of Health had confirmed last week. There are more cases, but fewer deaths. At the epicenter of Omicron, numbers are already dropping a little over a month after the injury. Accordingly, the proportion of patients dependent on oxygen is much lower than in the case of the delta wave.

Omicron is less dangerous than Delta

Coetzee said the total number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa is declining. “What we’re currently seeing is that our cases are, so to speak, over the mountain — they’re going to come back somehow,” Coetzee said Monday. CNN. “In Gauteng, the epicenter, the numbers are much lower.”

The worst is over. The positivity rate remains high at 30 percent. Because of the holidays, Omikron has spread to other parts of the country. But “if you look at our numbers, they generally come back.”

This regression was confirmed by “a lot of tests”. According to the doctor, the omicron variant did not increase the mortality rate. The issues are “much, much less serious” than the Delta issues. Fitting in this picture is that 69-year-old South African President Cyril Ramaphosa recovered on Monday after being injured in mid-December and headed to work. Covid was mild.

Lots of open questions

The fact that the Omicron wave in South Africa has already flattened in some areas and caused less harm to health than previous waves: one of the reasons for this may be that vaccination does not protect against infection, but from a severe course.

It is unclear whether the flatness of the curve also has to do with climatic conditions. It is currently summer in the Southern Hemisphere. Cooler temperatures and staying indoors are generally beneficial for the spread of the virus.