Leader Shepherd: Biden’s New Companion in the White House

1/4 A new addition to the family in the White House: US President Joe Biden received “Commander” dogs from his family.

2/4 Biden’s longtime loyal companion, Champ, died in the summer.



4/4 Biden is here with a major (left) and a champion. It appears that the major bit someone in the White House and is now living in the family home in Delaware.

An early Christmas gift for President of the United States Joe Biden. He took a new dog into the White House. Biden introduced Puppy Commander Monday with a photo and short video on Twitter.

The German Shepherd is said to be a gift from the family to the 79-year-old. Biden saluted, “Welcome to the White House.”

The video clip shows the main player throwing the ball and the captain rushing after it. “Hello my friend!” Biden is calling. The White House did not reveal any other details about the animal.

Dog bite in the White House

After taking office, Biden brought two German Shepherds, Major and Hero, to the White House. Matt Champ in the summer. Major made headlines over incidents involving White House staff, including biting a member of Biden’s security team.