Leader Shepherd: Biden’s New Companion in the White House

December 22, 2021
    A new addition to the family in the White House: US President Joe Biden received “Commander” dogs from his family.

    Biden’s longtime loyal companion, Champ, died in the summer.

    Biden is here with a major (left) and a champion. It appears that the major bit someone in the White House and is now living in the family home in Delaware.

An early Christmas gift for President of the United States Joe Biden. He took a new dog into the White House. Biden introduced Puppy Commander Monday with a photo and short video on Twitter.

The German Shepherd is said to be a gift from the family to the 79-year-old. Biden saluted, “Welcome to the White House.”

