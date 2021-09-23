There are no flights between the US and Belarus

Washington The US Department of Transportation stopped selling airline tickets for flights between the US and Belarus on Tuesday (local time). The order, which applies immediately, also applies to flights where tickets are purchased through one airline, but flights are operated by several airlines. The ALPA American Pilots Association welcomed the move.

According to the Department of Transportation, the order still allows the US government to make exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Especially if it is in the national interest of the United States, for humanitarian reasons as well as for reasons of national security.

On May 23, Belarus forced a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius to land in the capital, Minsk, and arrested journalist Roman Protasevich, who was critical of the government. The United States did not immediately respond to the incident by imposing restrictions.