India accuses Great Britain of discriminating against new travel rules and warns of retaliation

India has strongly condemned the UK’s decision to exclude vaccinated Indian travelers from the new travel policies, warning of “discrimination” and reciprocity.

The UK government will allow travelers to avoid isolation when they are removed from the list of fully vaccinated countries next month – but the vaccinated Indians have not been completely isolated.

England Relaxed last week Travel restrictions on fully vaccinated people from 17 countries and territories, including Japan and Singapore, said they did not have to stay in isolation for 10 days after arriving in the UK.

Beginning October 4, travelers from these locations will be required to provide proof that they have received a full course of the state’s vaccine. Currently recognized in the UKAt least two weeks prior to arrival. Approved vaccines: Oxford/Astrogenica, Pfizer-Bioendic, Moderna or Johnson’s.

The pioneering vaccine in India is Oxford University and a British Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – but it is locally made by a serum company in India under the name GoviShield. it has been The emergency has been approved by the World Health Organization.