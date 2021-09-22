India accuses Great Britain of discriminating against new travel rules and warns of retaliation

Passengers at Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India on Tuesday, August 24, 2021.
India has strongly condemned the UK’s decision to exclude vaccinated Indian travelers from the new travel policies, warning of “discrimination” and reciprocity.
The UK government will allow travelers to avoid isolation when they are removed from the list of fully vaccinated countries next month – but the vaccinated Indians have not been completely isolated.
England Relaxed last week Travel restrictions on fully vaccinated people from 17 countries and territories, including Japan and Singapore, said they did not have to stay in isolation for 10 days after arriving in the UK.
Beginning October 4, travelers from these locations will be required to provide proof that they have received a full course of the state’s vaccine. Currently recognized in the UKAt least two weeks prior to arrival. Approved vaccines: Oxford/Astrogenica, Pfizer-Bioendic, Moderna or Johnson’s.
The pioneering vaccine in India is Oxford University and a British Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca – but it is locally made by a serum company in India under the name GoviShield. it has been The emergency has been approved by the World Health Organization.
If we are not satisfied, we are entitled to take countermeasures.
Hard against Shringla
India’s Foreign Minister
Indian External Affairs Minister Harsh V. “We have Five million doses were given to England, at the request of the UK government, we know it is being used in their national health system.
“Therefore, not recognizing Govshield is a discriminatory policy and it affects our citizens traveling to the UK,” he added.
Under the new rules, Indian travelers will have to undergo three rounds of testing in isolation upon arrival in the UK, regardless of their vaccination status. Many Indian nationals usually travel to the UK for work, study, leisure or family visits.
Indian Foreign Minister Subramaniam Jaisankar, who is attending the UN General Assembly in New York, raised the issue “vigorously” to British Foreign Secretary Elizabeth Truss.
“I have been told that some protests have been made that this issue will be resolved,” he said.
During a meeting with Truss in New York, Jesankar tweeted that he “has insisted that the problem of isolation be resolved in advance for our common interest.”
Indian opposition MP Sassi Tharoor said: He withdrew from a debate at Cambridge University on a separate date.
“It is very painful to ask isolated Indians to get a full vaccination,” he said.
Other legislature Jeram Ramesh said the decision was an “atmosphere of racism”.
“We have to see how it happens, but if we are not convinced we have the right to take countermeasures,” Shringla said, without delving into what some of those measures are.
Government data shows that India has provided more than 825 million vaccines so far as part of one of the world’s largest vaccination campaigns – about 15% of the country’s eligible population has received a requirement to consider two fully vaccinated vaccines. Information.
Bharat biotech vaccine called Kovaxin, Not yet approved from the World Health Organization. This will further complicate the international travel plans of many Indian nationals.
