The wife kept her husband as a slave in order to establish a relationship with his caretaker

In 2008, Tom (left) met his future wife, Sarah, while staying in an assisted living facility after surgery. The two moved in together in 2010, and Webb moved on six years later. The man is partially blind. He also suffers from cerebral palsy and is therefore bedridden. His wife had an affair with his caregiver and neglected him greatly. In 2018, Tom's mother and twin sister (left) found the patient in the filthy house. The patient was lying in his bed "disoriented", unshaven, with long fingernails and long hair. He weighed about 43 kilograms.

Tom Somerset-Cave was born prematurely and lives with cerebral palsy.

The talented man studied history, and after studying it he met his wife, Sarah.

The wife kept her husband as a slave while she had an affair with Tom’s caretaker.

Tom Somerset Cave, 40, was kept in appalling conditions – by his wife. The man is partially blind and lives with cerebral palsy, which keeps him bedridden. His wife began an affair with the caregiver, and the 40-year-old was widely neglected.

49-year-old Sarah Somerset-Howe and her lover, George Webb, were convicted by a court in the county of Hampshire in southern England. Webb was also convicted of abuse by a caregiver.

They left Tom alone on the weekends

As The Telegraph reported, prosecutors argued during the trial that Tom Somerset-Howe Like a modern slave He was treated by his wife by forbidding contact with his family, keeping the husband at home and taking his money “as if it were her property”.

The couple, who were living with the disabled man at his home in Chichester, West Sussex, used him as a “cash cow”, it was argued in court: the woman spent money from social security payments on underwear, and her lover on DJ equipment. Tom was alone for hours in the neglected houseEven on weekends when his wife and caregiver go to concerts or soccer games.

Tom was born prematurely into a wealthy family. His mother, Helen Somerset-Howe, nursed her son for three decades, and in 1990 the woman founded a center to help people with cerebral palsy develop the skills they will need in the future.

Brushing teeth only once a year

The talented Tom graduated from the University of Chichester with a degree in History. In 2008, he met his future wife, Sarah, while living in an assisted living facility after his operation. In 2010, the two moved in together, and in 2016 nurse George Webb was added. It wasn’t long before the two began to leave the disabled man alone in bed most of the time. All he ate was a packet of chips and a sandwich. According to the Daily Mail, they haven’t brushed his teeth for a year.

In 2018, Tom’s mother and his twin sister find the patient in the dirty house. The patient was lying in his bed “disoriented”, unshaven, with long fingernails and long hair. He weighed about 43 kilograms. It wasn’t until 2020 that the family was able to get Tom out of the house and report on Sarah Somerset-Howe and George Webb.

After the guilty verdict, the victim said: “I am very satisfied with the verdict. Justice has been served.”