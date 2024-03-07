Tourists film their crash on Dream Beach

A helicopter carrying four tourists flies over the coastal landscape of the Hawaiian paradise island of Kauai. Suddenly the engine stops. You can see what happens next in the video.
no time? Blue News sums it up for you
- A helicopter belonging to a Hawaiian tour company crashed over the US state of Hawaii on the island of Kauai.
- The rotor blades stop, but the pilot reacts immediately and initiates an automated landing.
- One person was injured, but the other three passengers and the pilot were not injured.
- In 2019, a helicopter carrying a Swiss family of four crashed in Hawaii. At that time all the prisoners died.
