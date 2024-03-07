Breakdown at ORF: A TV chef sizzles an endangered fish

– A TV chef sizzles an endangered fish The nerf of a sheltered woman ended up in the frying pan on a cooking show. The error sparked nationwide criticism and led to a public apology.

This is what Frauennerfling looks like when he is alive. Image: imago

A flaming fish on a TV show has caused a stir in Austria: what ORF showed in a frying pan last week was an endangered fish. It is not permissible to hunt it. It was not yet clear how the collapse occurred.

The female Nerfling is a European carp. Many viewers on the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation (ORF) recognized him and complained. A week later, the program's presenter, Claudia Schubert, apologized and admitted that the fish is protected year-round in Austria.

“We have different information about this,” she said Tuesday evening. The program “Lower Austria Today” presents a recipe every Tuesday.

This is how fish, which is not even a food fish, is served. Source: ORF screenshot

The recipe is also available to read anonymously. It is recommended that you only get a copy “from a fisherman you trust,” as the Kroenzeitung reports.

