Rishi Sunak is in trouble with the police because of his dog

«Novagate» Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is facing a new problem with the police over his dog British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak does not always take the law seriously. Now he’s got a reprimand from the police for letting his dog Nova run away despite him being on a leash. published Mar 14, 2023 at 9:47 p.m

After a warning, Rishi Sunak put Nova on a leash. Tiktok / 20 minutes

Rishi Sunak was again targeted by the police.

The British Prime Minister let his dog off leash while walking in Hyde Park.

Novagate is not the first small scandal the ultra-wealthy prime minister has endured.

the British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak He got in trouble with the police again – this time because of his dog. Sunak and his family were photographed walking a Labrador Nova in London’s Hyde Park, where signs clearly state that all dogs must be on a leash.

In the clip posted on Tiktok, Nova can be seen walking loose, prompting a reprimand from the police. “An officer who was present at the time spoke to a woman and reminded her of the rules,” a police statement said on Tuesday, apparently referring to Sunak’s wife Akshata Murti. The dog has been put back on the leash.

Sunak’s spokesman did not initially comment on the incident. The very wealthy prime minister has tried many times in the past to resist the impression that he has lost his grip on reality.

Buses to drive without seat belts

Despite having a better image than his predecessor, Boris Johnson, Sunak continues to attract police attention. During his time as Johnson’s chancellor, he was fined for throwing a Downing Street party in June 2020 that breached government coronavirus rules.

In January, Sunak recorded a video of himself while out Without seat belt He sat in a moving car and received another fine. At the time, Snack apologized for his “miscalculation.”

