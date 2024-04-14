The video shows the drone's current flight over the Transrapid test facility in Emsland

David Harder, who also runs the portal Magnetbahn.org Maintains, and appears in one Video by drone Current status of the Transrapid testing facility in Emsland. There's a look at the complex switching systems and warehouse where Transrapid awaits further restoration.

The video, which is about four minutes long, does not cover the entire test route, which is more than 30 kilometers long. The video gives a good overall impression of the track at 2160p. The path itself consists of two loops and a straight middle section that includes a key to the warehouse. Transrapid was able to accelerate to 450 km/h on this road three decades ago.

By the way, you can also visit the facility because it is still there Visitor Centre, Support Society opening hours Visible.

more Information about the Transrapid testing facility Harder has it featured on his website.

Meanwhile, de facto Transrapid development continues. Not only does China operate the Shanghai Maglev Train, a high-speed train, but it is also actively looking for other uses in parallel with the expansion of the country's wheeled railway system. There are a total of three candidates for further development of the Transrapid, one of them for the medium range of around 200 km/h.

The fastest successor to Transrapid can reach speeds of 600 km/h. However, there is currently a lack of adequate testing methods. Meanwhile, there were thoughts about testing China's further developments in Emsland. However, it is not yet clear whether this technology will actually be Transrapid, because China is still working on another new magnetic levitation train system that should be able to reach speeds of more than 600 km/h. Meanwhile, there are many local maglev trains serving passengers, such as Changsha Metro and Beijing Metro.

On the other hand, Japan is, at least officially, moving forward in the field of long-distance maglev transportation. The Chūō Shinkansen is already being built there between Nagoya and Shinagawa in order to relieve pressure on the parallel Shinkansen route. However, the operation of Japan's second maglev train is expected to be delayed until 2034 due to significant resistance from one prefecture.

There is another maglev system at Incheon Airport near Seoul. However, the Ecobee-Maglev has been shut down and, after several delays, will now resume on 31 July 2024, it is understood. Posted signs.