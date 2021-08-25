The under-screen fingerprint reader of the Pixel 6 has been revealed

The Pixel 6 Pro will likely have an under-display fingerprint sensor. picture : google browser

We already know that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are on their way. know about him renovated Tensor processor can translate another language in real time and quickly process high-resolution images. Google too Certain It will add a fingerprint sensor at the bottom of the screen, similar to the one that appeared recently Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3. And now we know what a fingerprint sensor would look like – so to speak.

Hiroshi Lockheimer, Senior Vice President of Android, emphasized that tweet Looks like it was sent by mistake Screenshot where the fingerprint sensor is embedded in the front of the pixel. It is not clear which pixel The model from which the screenshot was already taken says 1440 x on closer inspection The screen resolution is 3200, which looks identical The upcoming Pixel 6 Pro phone.

The fingerprint sensor under the display appears to be located just below the center line, making it accessible to both the right and left thumbs. One of the guides said It appears to be in the same area it was placed on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Lockheimer originally appeared to post the photo as a tribute to the new du . article Stylings are coming too Android 12. The next version of Android will extract a color palette from your background image and automatically apply it to typography and other system elements for a dynamic look. Android 12 is currently in public beta. It recently reached platform stability, so it has completed APIs and system behavior – and is stable enough to run on an unreleased device like the Pixel 6 Pro.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones are expected to be officially announced in the coming months. We are beautiful You know what it will be like. This time, Google opted for a three-color aesthetic instead from color palette We looked inside The past few generations of pixels . We also know that there will be a “camera strip” with a large number of lenses, including a wide-angle camera and an ultra-wide camera. You are encouragement From what we’ve seen so far, pixel leaks and rumors are sure to add to the hype.