The UK government is fitting prison staff with Motorola body cameras

Eidstein

There is the UK Govt Motorola Solutions He appointed 13,000 officers from His Majesty’s Prison and Probation Service in England and Wales. VB400 Equip body cameras.

Motorola Solutions’ new bodycams will be used by prison staff to defuse conflicts during guard duty and inmate transport, collect video footage of incidents, and improve trust and transparency among staff and inmates.

Body worn body cameras provide excellent video and audio quality and have automatic pre/post recording functionality. This ensures that the entire scenario from start to finish is available later without pressing the record button.

At the end of the shift, the officers place the cameras on the charging station, from where the recordings for the day are automatically uploaded. Video Manager Stored to manage digital resources. The integrated video solution provides a more secure method of securing video evidence and fits seamlessly into officers’ existing workflows. With its robust and intuitive design, wide-angle lens and 12-hour battery life, Bodycam enables prison staff to fully focus on their daily work.

“We’re seeing an increasing demand from prisons for video security solutions that help staff do their jobs more securely and transparently,” said Fergus Mayne, UK & Ireland Country Manager for Motorola Solutions. “The UK Government’s investment in bodycams for prison security in England and Wales underlines the relevance of this technology to security across prison operations.”

Motorola Solutions has a strong track record of video security innovation and has made significant investments in the UK. This includes the company’s Innovation Center in Edinburgh, which develops pioneering video technologies trusted by security authorities and organizations around the world.

Original content: Posted by Motorola Solutions, NewsActual