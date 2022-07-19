Heat wave in Europe – Britain recorded temperatures of over 40 degrees Celsius

Heat record in Great Britain (Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/dpa)

London’s Heathrow airport recorded 40.2 degrees in the afternoon, according to preliminary data from the Met Office. Due to the heat, public life was affected in most parts of the country: schools were closed. Many shops and restaurants are also not open. There were several delays in rail transport and some connections were cancelled.

Southern Europe has been experiencing hot and dry weather for several days. Hundreds of heat-related deaths have occurred. Additionally, there are numerous forest fires from Portugal to the Balkans that are favored by drought. In France alone, 190 square kilometers of forests and other vegetation have been destroyed since July 12. 37,000 people had to leave their homes or holiday homes.

In Germany, the German Weather Service warned of extreme heat stress. General practitioners see young children and the elderly and chronically ill at particular risk. If possible, you should only stay in the shade, avoid exertion and drink a lot. Authorities are also warning of an increased risk of wildfires in large parts of Germany as the drought continues.

This news was broadcast on Deutschlandfunk on July 19, 2022.