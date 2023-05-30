Canada: Thousands evacuate as forest fires blaze

Status: 05/30/2023 4:57 pm

As wildfires continue to spread in Canada, wildfires are currently spreading in the eastern part of the country. Thousands of people left the province of Nova Scotia – some had to leave everything behind.

Charlotte Voss, ART Studio New York, currently based in Canada

Waves of fire threaten nature and places – about 790 hectares of land are burning northwest of the provincial capital Halifax. By comparison: This corresponds to about 1,100 football fields.

Local authorities say around 16,400 people have fled their homes. 200 buildings were damaged. There are emergency shelters. Anyone who has left everything will get 500 Canadian dollars to buy essential items. Open shooting is currently prohibited in the affected areas.

Trudeau: A very serious situation

Other fires were also reported from southwestern Nova Scotia. Officials said that the fire has burnt an area of ​​about 6000 hectares.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took to Twitter to address the dire situation. The government in Ottawa stands ready to support and help.

Canada is appealing for international help as wildfires continue to spread.

Most fires are man-made

Wildfires have been raging across Canada for weeks, however, they have affected the western province of Alberta, where more than 540 fires have been counted so far. More than one million hectares of land were burnt – this corresponds to two-thirds of the size of Schleswig-Holstein.

Most fires are man-made and started by smoldering cigarette butts or sparks from trains. Sometimes lightning is the cause.

In view of prolonged dry conditions and climate change, experts are warning of more and more intense wildfires.