The Swiss Army in Afghanistan – These Super Bombs are now in Kabul

– These super bombs are now in Kabul Some call them the Swiss Rambus: the professional soldiers of the elite secret squad AAD-10 are supposed to evacuate more than 200 people from Afghanistan. Marcus Hafliger

At that time it was still an exercise: the elite AAD-10 unit presented itself to the media in 2007 at the Isone Weapons Station. Photo: Karl Matisse (Keystone)

Emergency operations of the Swiss Army began in Afghanistan.

Six Swiss soldiers landed in Kabul on Wednesday. Your mission: you must help evacuate the 30 or so Swiss who are still in Afghanistan. In addition, they are supposed to bring 38 local employees of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation with their families out of the country – a total of 280 people.

The six soldiers are from the Army’s 10th Reconnaissance Battalion (AAD-10). This elite unit is perhaps the most secretive force in the entire Swiss army. Their exact presence is already a secret. It is only known that it includes between 40 and 100 people. Leader’s name: Sir. Equipment and armament: classified. Previous orders: Mostly confidential.