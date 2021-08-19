World

The sick alpaca, Geronimo, is supposed to die.

August 19, 2021
Esmond Barker

ARCHIVES – The alpaca named “Jeronimo” is on the Shepherd’s Closing Farm. The animal has tested positive for bovine tuberculosis twice and will be killed by order of the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. Photo: Jacob King/PA Wire/dpa

The fate of the alpacas, who has twice tested positive for contagious bovine tuberculosis, recently made headlines outside of England. The British Department of the Environment killed the animal to prevent further diseases. Owner Helen MacDonald says the tests are unreliable and considers Geronimo to be healthy.

On their farm in the village of Wickwar in western England, about 30 alpaca breeders, residents and activists banded together to guard Geronimo around the clock. Supporters wanted to oppose the killing squad for the alpaca – if necessary with barricades and barricades.

