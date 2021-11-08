In Belfast – Another bus hijacked and set on fire in Northern Ireland – News

Four men attacked a bus in Northern Ireland’s capital and then set it on fire.

The car was in the Belfast suburb of Newtown Bay when the kidnappers forced the passengers to disembark.

This was reported by BBC public radio.

After all of the passengers got off, the red double-decker bus on the street was set on fire. The firefighters could no longer save the car. This is the second bus in a week to be ambushed and set on fire in Northern Ireland.

Last Monday, two armed and masked men boarded a bus west of Belfast out of service in the same way. The head of the ruling Democratic Union Party, Jeffrey Donaldson, condemned the act on Twitter, saying: “This is pointless. Change is achieved through politics, not by burning buses.”

However, the motives of the arsonists were not clear. The public bus line operator has suspended all bus and metro connections for the time being. The affected driver was badly damaged and will be supported by his colleagues, the Belfast Telegraph reported.