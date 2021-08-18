World

An Afghan mayor (27) fears for her life

August 18, 2021
Esmond Barker

  • 1/7

    Afghanistan’s youngest mayor, Zarifa Ghafari (27), fears for her life after the Taliban came to power.

  • 2/7

    “I’m sitting here and waiting for them to come,” says the young woman.

  • 6/7

    The Islamists headed to the Iraqi capital on Sunday. Here: The Taliban leader at the presidential palace in Kabul.

  • 7/7

    Who can escape? Here: Afghan refugees trapped in a US transport plane.

After the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, the country plunged into chaos. Many people want to flee and head to Kabul International Airport – it is the last chance for Afghans to leave the country. Because the new rulers have already put all the border crossings under their control. In desperation, people cling even to planes taking off.

Chaos after the Taliban victory: This is the situation in Kabul(01:48)

Despite the enormous danger, Zarifa Ghafari, 27, is still in Afghanistan. She is the country’s youngest mayor and heads the city of Maidan Shar in central Afghanistan. As she told Britain’s iNews, she did not try to escape. Reason: There’s nowhere to go!

READ  The new year brings the final split of Brexit between the UK and the European Union

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *