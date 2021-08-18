An Afghan mayor (27) fears for her life

1/7 Afghanistan’s youngest mayor, Zarifa Ghafari (27), fears for her life after the Taliban came to power.

After the Taliban seized the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Sunday, the country plunged into chaos. Many people want to flee and head to Kabul International Airport – it is the last chance for Afghans to leave the country. Because the new rulers have already put all the border crossings under their control. In desperation, people cling even to planes taking off.

Despite the enormous danger, Zarifa Ghafari, 27, is still in Afghanistan. She is the country’s youngest mayor and heads the city of Maidan Shar in central Afghanistan. As she told Britain’s iNews, she did not try to escape. Reason: There’s nowhere to go!

“I’m sitting here and waiting for them to come,” the young woman told the newspaper. There is no one who can help her or her family. “You will come to kill people like me.” The young woman has survived several Taliban attacks since her political ascent. The Islamists executed her father in November.

Zarifa was elected as the country’s first female mayor in 2018. Just three weeks ago, she made positive statements about the future of her country. “Young people know what’s going on. You have social media. You communicate. She said: I think they will continue to fight for progress and our rights.

But with renewed Taliban rule, much is likely to change.

They were only allowed to leave the house while wearing a burqa

According to Swiss Middle East expert Eric Gesling (85), the rights of women and girls will likely be severely curtailed under the Taliban. The group had promised the girls to keep going to school, for example. “But the question arises about who they are allowed to visit and what they are even allowed to learn there,” says Gesling.

Because: When the Jamaat-e-Islami was in power, they were only allowed to leave the house wearing the burqa, no longer talking in public and no longer working. They were prevented from contacting unrelated or unmarried men. (bra)