The release of the German-Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin

DrGerman-Russian fraudster Anna Sorokin, who was sentenced to years in prison, has been released in New York. New York state prison authorities confirmed that the 30-year-old was released on Thursday. Sorokin herself posted a photo on Instagram on Friday showing her in a bed with sunglasses. “You cannot imagine the fatigue of the prison,” she wrote.

The daughter of a Russian truck driver gave herself a new identity in the United States as a wealthy heir and deceived a luxurious lifestyle at the expense of others. The total amount of fraud was around $ 275,000.

Release from prison for good behavior

According to the attorney general, through clever lies and confident behavior, Sorokin was able to obtain tens of thousands of dollars in loans from various banks between November 2016 and August 2017, travel for free in private jets, and live for months in luxury hotels in Manhattan, New York City without bills to settle.

Sorokin also tried to create a mix of a nightclub and art gallery and borrowed $ 22 million for it – using fake documents. He wanted an influential builder to give it a building on Park Avenue.

The fraudster, who goes by the name Anna Delphi, was sentenced in May 2019 to between four and twelve years in prison. According to media reports, an appeals committee has now agreed to her release, subject to good behavior and the length of detention.

Netflix and HBO are planning to produce the movies

Sorokin’s lawyer, Audrey Thomas, told AFP that Sorokin had not received any special treatment. The lawyer did not provide any information on whether her client would be deported to Germany.

Sorokin comes from a humble background. She is the daughter of a Russian truck driver. When she was 16 years old, the family moved to Germany. In 2016, Sorokin arrived in America and infiltrated high society in New York.

The case caused a sensation in the United States. Star producer Shonda Rhimes secured the rights to direct the Netflix series in the case, with actress Julia Garner in the lead role. Sorokin received $ 320,000 for that, according to Insider, but spent the money on legal fees, fines and compensation for her victims. The HBO announcer is also planning to adapt the movie.