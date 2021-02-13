Sharp criticism of Nord Stream 2: Senators urge Biden to impose sanctions

A few days before Trump’s term ends, the U.S. government imposed sanctions on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the Baltic Sea, and Senators are now urging Joe Biden to implement them. Despite an offer from Germany.

US Senators are urging President Joe Biden to implement sanctions passed in January against the controversial Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project from Russia to Germany. Republican Senator Jim Risch and fellow Democrat Jeanne Shaheen wrote in a letter to the United States government: “We look forward to working with you to put an end to this dangerous project.”

The authors refer to reports that the German government “made an offer requiring the United States to ignore legal sanctions.” A US State Department spokesman confirmed that the pipeline was a “bad business” for Europe.

Germany offers a gas deal to the USA

This week, a letter from Federal Finance Minister Olaf Schultz, dated August 2020, became known to President Donald Trump’s government. One billion euros in infrastructure investment in Germany is offered to import US LNG – if the US abandons sanctions imposed on the completion and operation of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline in the Baltic Sea.

The United States is refusing to build the 1,200 km pipeline on the grounds that it will make Europe more dependent on Russian natural gas. However, the United States also wants to sell its gas in Europe itself.

Sharp criticism from Germany and Russia

Last December, the US Congress passed the Peesa, with the support of various parties. Despite heavy criticism from Germany and Russia, US President Donald Trump put the law into effect on December 20. The sanctions have targeted companies operating the private vessels supplying the pipelines. The construction was initially stopped by the Peesa. The Swiss company, Allseas, which had piped in the Baltic Sea with private vessels, stopped operating at the end of last year due to impending US sanctions.

In Germany, supporters declare that Russian gas is essential for the energy transition. In addition, Russia has always reliably provided, even in Soviet times. The project has many advocates for the Social Democratic Party