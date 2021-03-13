London (AFP) No place can match home.

Queen Elizabeth II reminded a group of school children studying space exploration of the importance of returning to Earth, as she did on a video call about the first man who boarded the flight – Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

The king, who invited Gargreen to Buckingham Palace shortly after his historic 1961 flight, was asked about the details of the palace’s call on Friday about what an astronaut looked like.

She responded with a “Russian” smile as her fans laughed. “He didn’t speak English. He was cool and I think being the first person was especially cool.”

Astronomer Maggie Aderen Pocock, who hosted the meeting to celebrate British Science Week, said it was terrifying to be the first man in space and not know what was going to happen.

The Queen replied, “Well, if you can come back.” “This is very important.”

On Wednesday, the call with students at Thomas Jones Elementary School in West London came during a difficult week for the Queen after the royal family was rocked by allegations of racism and insensitivity by Prince Harry and Meghan against them.

Despite the controversy, the Queen has continued her work as she has for decades. Scientists from the London Science Museum briefed them on NASA’s Mars mission and discussed the discovery of meteor fragments in England earlier this week.

The group gave the Queen a set of durable Mars probe face masks that were sent to Windsor Castle from NASA headquarters. Professor Caroline Smith has asked the Natural History Museum to give one of the masks to Prince Philip, the Queen’s husband, due to his longstanding interest in science and space exploration.

The 99-year-old prince is recovering from heart surgery at a London hospital.