The premiere of the series could be coming to HBO – mobiFlip.de

Nick Offerman won an Emmy for his role in The Last of Us and in my opinion he more than deserves it because the episode “Long, Long Time” was, in my opinion, one of the best episodes of the series I watched last year.

It tells a little about Bill and Frank's story and is so different from the game that we don't experience that story. We get to know Bill in other ways, but there's a lot of depth in this episode.

It is very likely that Bill and Frank will get a separate part of the mini-series that will tell the story of the two characters in detail. Speaking with Deadline, Nick Offerman revealed that this idea had been pitched to HBO.

This, especially if it's a one-off miniseries with one season, would be a very good idea in my opinion. You can learn about the world from a completely different and new perspective. HBO has yet to comment on this.

