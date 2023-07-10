The number of wildfires in Canada is on the rise

/ Image alliance, dpa, AP, Noah Berger

Montral The number of forest fires in Canada continues to rise: according to official statistics, more than 670 fires burned in the North American country last Friday. According to officials, more than 380 of them lost control.

Additionally, the wildfire season is expected to last at least three more months, explained Michael Norton of Natural Resources Canada (NRC) weather forecasts suggest above-average temperatures could reach many parts of Canada in the coming weeks.

Western and especially northern Quebec is affected. Nine million hectares have already gone up in smoke, eleven times the average for the past decade. The absolute annual record set in 1989 has already been broken.

From emissions to poor air quality and extreme heat warnings, we are living the reality of the effects of climate change,” said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

About 155,000 people have had to flee their homes since the beginning of May, the largest number of evictions in 40 years.