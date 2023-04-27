Cycling

International assignment from Yuri to Lorena Liu with the Swiss Track Four Swiss Cycling entered the VMC Erstfeld cyclist at the Nations Cup in Canada.

Lorena Liu from VMC Erstfeld has been invited by Swiss Cycling to the Nations Cup in Milton, Canada, thanks to her two medals in the elite category at the Swiss Track Championships in Grenchen. Swiss Cycling provided Lorena Liu with a time trial bike so she could compete in the women’s four-man team race. Since Lorena Liu was licensed with the juniors last year, she does not yet have the UCI points required for scratch, elimination and points races, and as the youngest member of the Swiss national team, can only be used in the 4-kilometer team series. .

Swiss track four. Image: PD

The Swiss bowlers were weak at the start

In this race, the Swiss women’s national team had to do without national record holder Fabienne Bury, who suffered a gastrointestinal illness in Milton. The Swiss quartet of Aline Seitz, Lena Mettraux, Lorena Leu and Jasmin Liechti failed to match the time they set at the Velodrome Grenchen, finishing 13th with a time of 4:31.063 minutes and an average of 53.124 kilometers per hour. Eligibility

Switzerland’s quartet was 7 seconds short of the target to advance to the quarter-finals. As it was all about Olympic qualification in Paris in 2024, the world’s best track riders were at the start and big track nations like England, USA, Germany and Canada had two teams. Lena Madracks was ninth in the elimination race, Aline Seitz was thirteenth in the Omnium, and Aline Seitz with Jasmine Leakty was tenth in the two-person team races at Madison.

Lorena Leu was able to gain experience

As the youngest member of the Swiss elite team, Lorena Liu was able to gain experience in this first major international mission. Managers and coaches from Swiss cycling were satisfied with their performance at the Nations Cup. Lorena Liu will now return to road racing to gain the necessary toughness for track racing. The Tour of Bern and the International Women’s Race at Sam Hagendoorn are on the program for May. After that, Lorena Liu wants to focus on preparing for the U23 European Track Championships in Portugal from July 11 to 16.