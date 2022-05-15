Ice Hockey World Championship: Great Britain beat Norway 0: 3 – Winter Games – Ice Hockey

Austria’s main rival at the Ice Hockey World Championships in Great Britain set a small exclamation point at the start of the third day’s game in Tampere.

Britain get a point 3: 4 against Norway after penalties.

The Norwegians were already comfortable and as expected 3-0 with Braves by Clovestad (17th) and Mathis Olimb (27th / PP, 36th / PP). But the final third is about outsiders.

First Berlini missed a penalty (44 ‘), then he and Dowd reached a gap of 38 seconds (53’, 54 ‘). Two and a half minutes later, Richardson (57 ‘) celebrated the British draw, which would lead to a point.

In the penalty shootout, the Trittans and Haga scored the second and third goals, but Conway scored only for Great Britain.

என்றால்If Britain did not score more points before the last match against EHV (May 23), the point would not change anything in Austria’s starting position.

Italy only briefly embarrasses Canada

In Group A, Canada took almost half of the match to heat up against Italy, but eventually won the match 6-1.

Pietroniro (13 ‘) gave the expelled candidate a surprising lead, which lasted for three minutes, after which Sanheim (16’) scored. With 1: 1 it goes to the first break.

In the middle section, Anderson (29 ‘), Roy (36’) and Johnson (38 ‘) raised the heat, while Mayo (43’) and Gregor (55 ‘/ SH) clarified the result.

Text source: © LAOLA1.at





To the peak ⁇ Comments ..