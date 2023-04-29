The British begin the last evacuation flight on Saturday

London. Britain has ended its evacuation mission in Sudan and is urging its citizens to leave quickly. The Foreign Office in London said early on Saturday that Britons remaining in the country must arrive at Wadi Saidna airfield near the capital Khartoum by noon if they want to be evacuated by the British Air Force. A total of 1,573 people have been brought from Africa in 13 flights so far. According to estimates, thousands of Britons may still be there.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

Deputy Prime Minister Oliver Dowden rejected allegations that the government’s decision to halt evacuation flights was leaving fellow countrymen behind. There was also a demand that only British citizens and their immediate family members be evacuated by air. According to a BBC report, doctors working in the British health service NHS are now allowed to board the last machine.

In Sudan, the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been fighting for power since April 15. Representatives from both groups have assumed leadership of the northeast African nation of about 46 million people through two joint military coups in 2019 and 2021.

Read more after the ad

Read more after the ad

RND/dpa