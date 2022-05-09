» The new members of the scientific advisory board of the Hohe Tauern National Park osttirol-heute.at

A group of eight experts has been nominated for the new session (2022 to 2026) for the decision-making body of the NP in the field of science and research.



The meeting will again be chaired by Elk Ludwig, Director of the Sonnblick Observatory. The observatory at 3,106 meters Sonnblick in the heart of the Hohe Tauern National Park represents successful high-mountain meteorological research since 1886. With Andrea Fischer, Deputy Director of the IGF/ÖAW (Institute for Interdisciplinary Mountain Research of the Austrian Academy of Sciences) at Innsbruck, as vice-president of the board, can win another expert in the high mountains. Fisher’s focus is mountain research, glaciology and permafrost, hydrology and climatology. She is the national correspondent for the Global Glacier Monitoring Service and leads glacier mass balance measurements at Mullwitzkees and Venice Kees National Park, among other places. The experts are supported by Walter Arnold, University of Veterinary Medicine, Vienna, Carolina Begusch-Pfefferkorn, Head of Climate Research from the Federal Ministry of Education, Science and Research, Rudi Haller, Director of the Swiss National Park, Johannes Pettersel from the Federal Reserve. Environment Agency, Thomas Warbka, Institute for Plant and Biodiversity Research at the University of Vienna, and Catherine Voland, Director General of the Natural History Museum, Vienna.

text: NPHT / GugenbergerPhoto: © NPHT / Guggenberger