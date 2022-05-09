Biontech starts the new year with a big profit increase

In providing the new numbers, Biontech reconfirmed its sales forecast for its coronavirus vaccine. Photo: Sebastian Julino / D (Photo: dpa) BIONTECH – Q1

In the quarter that ended at the end of March, there was a net profit of about 3.70 billion euros on the books after about 1.13 billion euros in the same period last year, the company announced Monday in Mainz. Sales increased from 2.05 billion euros to 6.37 billion euros. When presenting the new figures, Biontech confirmed its forecast for coronavirus vaccine sales from €13 billion to €17 billion for the current fiscal year.

According to their own statements, Biontech and its US partner Pfizer are still studying possible later versions of the previous Covid 19 vaccine. This includes, among others, a candidate vaccine based on the omicron variant and so-called bivalent vaccines directed against other SARS-CoV-2 strains. The company said an update of data from clinical trials that began in January is “expected and made available to regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.”

In the last fiscal year, Biontech generated a net profit of about 10.3 billion euros. Sales amounted to nearly 19 billion euros.