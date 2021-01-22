science

Northrop Grumman test fires a solid engine ULA Vulcan missile

by
Northrop Grumman test fires a solid engine ULA Vulcan missile

The engine fired for about 90 seconds, and produced nearly 449,000 pounds of thrust.

Northrop Grumman announced on January 21 that it had completed a steady launch of the belt-mounted steel booster it had developed for the United Launch Alliance’s new Vulcan Centaur missile.

A test firing test of the 63-inch-long (GEM 63XL) expanded epoxy graphite engine was carried out Thursday at the company’s facility in Promontory, Utah.

In August, Northrop Grumman completed the first ground test of the GEM 63XL. The engine was launched in August at a cold temperature in a qualification test. This last test was at a high temperature to validate the flight engine.

The company said that in static testing on January 21, it fired the engine for about 90 seconds, producing approximately 449,000 pounds of thrust to check the engine’s performance capability. The burn also checks the internal insulation of the engine, thrust grain ejections, and the nozzle at high temperatures.

The GEM 63XL version is 72 feet long while the GEM 63 engines used by ULA in the Atlas 5 missile are 66 feet long. The GEM 63XL engines are expected to fly on the Vulcan Centaur missile on its first launch later this year.

READ  All the space exploration missions we look forward to in 2021
0
Faye Stephens
Written By
More from Faye Stephens

A Chinese vaccine for Covid-19 has proven effective, says its maker

A Chinese pharmaceutical company said on Wednesday that an early analysis of...
Read More

You may also like

NASA says the "mole" on Mars will not be drilled any longer

NASA says the “mole” on Mars will not be drilled any longer

10 geological discoveries that totally rocked 2020

10 geological discoveries that totally rocked 2020

Watch live broadcast Tuesday: SpaceX for the launch of the first 2021 Starlink mission

Watch live broadcast Tuesday: SpaceX for the launch of the first 2021 Starlink mission

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *