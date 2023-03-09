03/09/2023, 2915 characters







Cazenovia, NY , March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — NCODA, a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to provide a clinically integrated oncology team to deliver positive, patient-centered outcomes, is proud to announce the formation of its international board of directors. (IEC) to declare. IEC will provide insight and leadership to NCODA in meeting the ever-changing needs of oncology patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.



NCODA is a leading non-profit organization (New York, USA) dedicated to improving the quality of cancer care and promoting the highest standards in oncology.



The creation of the IEC is a significant step in NCODA’s mission to advance cancer care globally. The council consists of leaders from different parts of the world. These leaders share their unique perspectives with each other and work together on global initiatives.



“IEC will provide a forum for international collaboration and knowledge sharing, enabling us to learn from each other and work together to improve care for cancer patients worldwide,” said RPh, MBA, founder and executive director of NCODA.



Chairman of IEC Dr. Marko Schellin, Mbarm, Deputy Director General Hospital Sibenik in Zagreb, Croatia. Dr. Schellin will work with NCODA leadership to oversee the council’s activities, including developing global educational resources, promoting best practice, and implementing global initiatives to improve cancer care.



“Global collaboration in cancer care is critical to reducing disparities in cancer care across countries, thereby improving outcomes that really matter to our patients, such as survival and quality of life,” said Dr. Skelin, MPharm.



International Executive Committee members include (see short bios):



* Marko Skelin, MPharm, PhD (Chair), Croatia



* Shreya Badrinarayanan, MD, FRSHP, USA



* Khaled El Bairi, MD, Morocco



* Steven Bloom, BPharm, USA, France



* Natasha Kristolubova, RPh, BCOP, USA



* Christine Lariviere, BPharm, Canada



* Victor Lisboa, MD, Brazil



* Kashyap Patel, MD, USA



* George Patrinos, PhD, Greece



* Elzbieta Senkus-Konefka, MD, PhD, Poland



* Shinya Suzuki, MS, PhD, JOP, Japan



* Martin Whalen, MBA, Sweden



The launch of the IEC marks a significant milestone in NCODA’s commitment to advancing the practice of oncology pharmacy and improving cancer care worldwide.



For more information about NCODA and the International Administrative Council, visit www.ncoda.org.

