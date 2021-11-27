Unconfirmed earthquake or earthquake-like event: 4.1 km SW Winston-Salem, Forsyth County, North Carolina, USA, on Saturday November 27, 2021 at 7:46 am local time

Input:

Winston-Salem, North Carolina (3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single lateral vibration / Very short : I heard a noise like a distant rumble and felt a very short jolt. The shaking was enough to wake me up.

Winston-Salem, North Carolina (2 km west of the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds

Walkertown, Forsyth, North Carolina (11.3 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / very short : A loud bang, then clanging and shaking

Winston-Salem, North Carolina (2.9 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Mild shaking (MMI IV) / rattling, shaking / very short : A little stringer than it was 3 days ago

Winston-Salem North Carolina (6.3 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Weak (MMI III) / Single side vibration / 1-2 seconds

Winston-Salem, Forsyth, North Carolina (3.1 km from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / 1-2 seconds : In bed it just happened

WINSTON SALEM (1.6 km SW of the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short : Another sudden crash with shaking and audible.

Kernersville, Forsyth, North Carolina (10.5 km ENE from the epicenter) [Map] / Very weak shaking (MMI II) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : shake my house

Winston Salem / Mild vibration (MMI IV) / very short

Winston Salem / Mild Vibration (MMI IV) / Single Vertical Protrusion / Very Short

Winston Salem / Weak vibration (MMI III) / Single vertical protrusion / Too short

Winston Salem / Weak shaking (MMI III) / Single vertical bump / 1-2 seconds

Winston Salem / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short : It felt like a direct hit under our house as if someone had fallen hard in our house.

Winston Salem / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single side vibration / Very short

Winston Salem / Very weak vibration (MMI II) / Single vertical bump / Too short

1968 Tea Berry Ln Winston-Salem, NC 27127 / Weak shaking (MMI III) / rattling, shaking / 2-5 seconds : boom then clatter