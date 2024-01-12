The Legend of Steel Empire: Remaster of the shoot 'em up will be released on January 23 for Nintendo Switch – ntower

Publisher ININ Games announced in December Remastered from Legend of the Steel Empire Which is based on the PC version from 2018. Now there is new information via Xwhich has a release date for the Nintendo Switch January 23 Betray. The PlayStation 4, on the other hand, won't be used until later. A limited edition is also in the works Very limited games It's been distributed – pre-orders are already underway.

Steel Empire is a Shoot them, which was first released in 1992 for the SEGA Mega Drive. Nintendo's Game Boy Advance also enjoyed its own version in 2004. The latest entry is called The Legend of Steel Empire, and as we mentioned at the beginning, it was released for PC in 2018. For more information, please visit our News from December more. Pre-orders for the classic retail edition are now available via Amazon. Just 29.99 euros You can add the modified version to your cart using the following link. This means we get a small commission without you having to pay any additional costs. We say thank you!





Pre-order now on Amazon: Legend of the Steel Empire For 29.99 euros













This is the affiliate link. Our online magazine ntower is a member of the affiliate networks Amazon PartnerNet, Awin, Rakuten, Webgains, Media Markt E-Business GmbH and Saturn online GmbH. When you order through one of our affiliate links, we receive a variable commission from the relevant store operator. There are no additional costs for end customers.

Will you get the remaster of The Legend of Steel Empire?