Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: Patch 8 introduces new environmental features and more

Nearly a year after the release of Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Respawn Entertainment continues to work on the title and is now introducing what is now known as the eighth patch. This brings new environmental functions as well as new slow motion presets.

You can now download the eighth patch for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor on PC, Xbox Series Slow.

The new environmental functions include, first of all, a high contrast mode that allows you to desaturate the environment. Colors are used specifically for the gameplay and narrative elements, making them more unique.

The second new feature in this area is the audio ping function that allows you to passively and actively ping the environment to locate nearby objects and interactive elements via echo.

There are also many additional slow motion presets that you can choose from in the future. These differ in terms of values. There are now default settings of 30, 50 and 75 percent, which can be accessed via the context menu. This allows you to switch between several different slow motion values, instead of just the custom value and the default game speed.

Finally, the update also includes some corrections and improvements regarding performance and stability on all platforms, without being more specific in this regard. In short: The new features in Patch 8 mainly provide new accessibility functionality.