December 27, 2023

The largest nuclear power plant – The Japanese government lifts the ban on operating a nuclear power plant – News

Esmond Barker December 27, 2023 5 min read
  • The Japanese government has lifted an operating ban on the world's largest nuclear power plant, thus removing an obstacle to its operation.
  • The NRA said on Wednesday that the safety system at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant has been improved so that the uranium rods can now be delivered again and inserted into the reactor.
  • The plant was decommissioned in 2012 after the Fukushima disaster.

The ball is now in the municipalities' court, which has yet to give the green light. However, it is unclear when this will be the case. TEPCO said that the company continues to work to gain the trust of local authorities.

The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa plant belongs to the Tokyo Electric Power Group.

Keystone/Kyodo News via Associated Press

The 8.2 gigawatt Tokyo Electric (TEPCO) plant has been offline since 2012, when all nuclear power plants were shut down a year after the Fukushima disaster. In 2021, the NRA banned Tepco from resuming operations after violating safety rules.


SRF News 4, December 27, 2023, 11:00 am;

