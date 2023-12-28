Ukraine Overview: Kiev: Tripled its arms production this year

Ukraine says it will significantly increase its production of military equipment after 2023, despite ongoing Russian air strikes. “In general, we have tripled our production this year,” Oleksandr Kamyshin, Minister of Strategic Industries, told reporters in Kiev. Nearly a third of the 4.9 percent economic growth was achieved through arms companies. In total, about 300,000 workers currently work in 500 companies, most of them in the private sector.

According to the Minister, Kiev has, among other things, increased mortar production by 42 times. The production of artillery shells almost tripled. For 155mm NATO grenades, there is still dependence on Western supplies. However, Kiev is working on establishing its own production. “We plan to move to serial production next year,” Kamyshin announced. However, one problem is purchasing gunpowder, which is in short supply around the world.

In addition, Ukraine now produces six Bohdana self-propelled howitzers every month. According to the minister, the production of infantry fighting vehicles and armored vehicles has increased significantly. However, this is still far from covering your specific needs. However, the head of the state arms company Ukroboronprom, Herman Smetanin, admitted that no combat tanks are being manufactured. However, the country's reform capabilities have been expanded. Western tanks will also be repaired in Ukraine soon.

Ukraine, for example, has been able to significantly increase its production of artillery shells Keystone/EPA/Maria Sinovella

The lion's share of drones used in front-line operations already comes from our production. More than 1 million FPV drones – hand-controlled drones whose flight can be tracked via an on-device camera – are expected to be produced in 2024. In addition, more than 1,000 long-range drones will be built It has a range of up to 1,000 km, which can also reach destinations in Russia, every year. The company's missile program is subject to the highest level of secrecy. “Believe me, my colleagues and I will spend enough time until we have it on Russian soil,” Kamyshin assured.

Ukraine has been fending off the Russian invasion for more than 22 months. The country remains heavily dependent on Western arms supplies.