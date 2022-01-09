World

Tragedy in New York 19 people were killed in a fire in a high-rise building

January 10, 2022
Esmond Barker

    Broken windows testify to hell.

    The fire broke out Sunday morning in a skyscraper in the Bronx, New York.

    At first it was said that the wounded were only from smoke inhalation.

    The New Yorker Zeitung talks about “pain and despair”.

Desperation in New York: A fire in a skyscraper in the Bronx, New York, has led to bad scenes. According to the “New York Post” At least 19 people are said to have died. The newspaper reported this, citing police. Nine children will be among the dead.

Mayor Eric Adams confirmed that 19 people did not survive Hell. Adams told CNN on Sunday that several people were seriously injured.

