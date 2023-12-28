Generation Z needs ten skincare products every night

A serum here, a cream there, a peel there: for many young people, skin care is a real hobby. An expert warns against exaggeration

Trending: Ten-step Korean skincare routine.

A skin expert doesn't think so — and warns against using too many products.

“Skincare has been one of my biggest expenses for a long time,” says 16-year-old Dina H.*. Until recently, the Bernese native was still going to school – and had pocket money of 40 francs a month. “Of this amount, 50 francs were spent every three to four months on creams, cleaning products, etc.”

I was primarily influenced by Tiktok. “There are skincare videos everywhere. Everyone recommends some other product,” she says. In fact, skincare is a huge topic on the platform: the term has received more than 258 billion clicks in English.

Trend: The so-called “ten-step Korean skincare routine” (German: ten-step Korean skincare routine), in which ten products are used. Most of them every day – if you buy them all, you'll quickly spend 200 francs.

“Aggressive advertising”

For teenagers who only have pocket money or who are studying, this is a huge amount. Then there are also special brushes and devices that are supposed to clean the skin – cost: between 20 and 170 francs.

Budget consultant Philip Fry knows from his advice that young people often spend too much on clothes, hair styling or even care products and cosmetics. The budget allocated for this is not particularly large: “With a trainee’s salary of 1,000 francs, we recommend spending a maximum of 60 francs per month on hair styling and care products.” See also Mexican border - US President Biden's setback in the Supreme Court

For him, it's clear: “Aggressive advertising on social media for lifestyle products is a problem.” Young people in particular will be inundated with advertisements from influencers.

Zurich dermatologist Dr. Liv Kramer, who educates about skin care on social media (@drliv on Instagram). Teenagers are heavily influenced by YouTube stars and self-proclaimed skin experts, and are lured into unnecessary skincare regimes. “For example, an eleven-year-old is persuaded to use eye cream and masks daily.”

Influencer advertising result: “All teens use too many products and devices.” This is a complete waste of time and money.

Two to three steps are sufficient

She doesn't believe in the 10-step routine either. “Who has the time or desire to spend a long time in the bathroom when two or three steps are equally effective?”

The trend is: “the less, the better.” It is important that you use products that contain the correct ingredients in the correct order.

The first step in the morning: “Definitely wash your face, not just with water, but with a cleanser. It preferably contains active ingredients such as AHA. Step 2: “Sun protection.”

In the evening, the expert recommends washing your face again, but first removing any makeup. “Then an active ingredient like fruit acid or retinol.” See also Japan has twice as many islands as previously known

Or: “Just a light, basic care product that contains ingredients like bifido enzymes, Lactobacillus bacteria, or niacinamides.”

Dina, 16, now only needs a few products. This will significantly reduce the strain on your budget – “and my skin has improved too.”