The Sudanese army allows the evacuation of foreigners

Sudan The United States evacuates diplomats from Khartoum and closes its embassy Army Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan pledged to "facilitate and guarantee" evacuations from Sudan. updated Apr 22, 2023 at 3:33 pm

Heavy fighting broke out in Sudan a week ago. 20 minutes

The situation is escalating in Sudan.

The army of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Barham agreed to the evacuation.

Many countries want to start “in the coming hours”. The DFFA is also considering the options.

According to media reports, the United States has expelled its embassy staff from the country in light of the intense fighting in Sudan. The evacuation by US Air Force planes Sunday night was a success, The Washington Post and ABC and CBS reported, citing government departments. The US embassy in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has been closed. According to CNN, all of the American diplomats stationed in Sudan and their families were on the military planes. At first there was no official confirmation or information about where the embassy staff had been transferred.

For several days, the US military has been preparing, along with other Western countries, to evacuate their citizens. Additional armed forces have been transferred to Sudan’s neighboring countries. Heavy fighting in and around Khartoum’s besieged airport has so far prevented foreigners from flying out of the northeastern African country. The US government had previously made it clear that Americans who were not in Sudan as diplomats or embassy staff could not expect to be removed from the country.

Previously, Sudan Actual President and Commander-in-Chief of the ArmyAbdel Fattah Al-Burhan agreed to evacuate citizens and diplomatic representatives from the besieged country. An army spokesman said in a statement on Saturday that the United States, Britain, France and China would begin evacuating the capital, Khartoum, using military transport planes “in the coming hours”. Therefore, Al-Burhan promised to “facilitate and ensure” the evacuation and to provide countries with “the necessary support to ensure this.”

The delegation has already been evacuated

The spokesman said a Saudi delegation had already been evacuated from the eastern city of Port Sudan. A Jordanian delegation is also scheduled to travel from Port Sudan later on Saturday.

Al-Burhan told Al-Arabiya TV live by phone that the army controls all airports in the country, except for Khartoum Airport and the city of Ngala in the South Darfur region. Al-Burhan said he still controlled the army and would only allow his rival and former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, commander of the RSF, to flee “in a coffin”.

The FDA is constantly studying eviction options and procedures

FDFA Constantly checking options and measures, which can be taken on the basis of different scenarios, will be communicated by the DFFA upon request. “The FDFA is in contact with third countries and, if necessary, can participate in rescue actions in other countries.” No further details can be disclosed for security reasons.

Since last Saturday, the Northeast African nation’s military has been fighting for power against the once allied paramilitary unit of the Rapid Support Forces. Khartoum Airport has been at the center of hostilities since the beginning of the conflict and was therefore inaccessible. Diplomats have been trying for days to reach a flexible ceasefire for the evacuation.

100 Swiss steadfast in Sudan. On Friday, I spoke for 20 minutes to the head of the FDFFA’s Crisis Management Center about the situation in the African country. 20 min / Stefan Lanz

