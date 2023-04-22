On Monday, new warning strikes occurred at Berlin Brandenburg Airport

Swiss flights were affected If you fly to Berlin on Monday, you need a little more patience than usual First Deutsche Bahn on Friday, now Berlin Brandenburg Airport next Monday: There are currently crowded strikes in Germany. from Justin Arber Letizia Vecchio published Apr 22, 2023 at 7:15 p.m

Early on March 13, 2023, a warning strike by the Verdi union paralyzed air traffic at Berlin Brandenburg Airport. IMAGO/Mangold Next Monday, it’s time again: Verdi’s members will stop working because they demand higher wages. Previously, there had already been strikes at many other German airports. IMAGO / Andreas Frank A media spokesperson told 20 Minutes that a total of seven Swiss flights were also affected by the strike. These are return flights exclusively from Berlin Brandenburg to Zurich. IMAGO / Jochen Eckel

The Verdi union has called for new warning strikes at Berlin Brandenburg Airport next Monday.

Seven Swiss return flights were affected by the warning strike.

New strikes could also threaten Deutsche Bahn soon.

At Berlin Brandenburg Airport, no passenger flights will take off on Monday due to a warning strike. Verdi’s labor union called on employees in aviation security, passenger control, and personnel and cargo control to stop working from 3:30 a.m. until midnight. Then on Saturday, the airport announced that no passenger flights would be able to depart from Pirato International Airport.

An airport spokesperson said that arrivals may also be affected, it is decided by the respective airline. Passengers are required to get regular information from airlines about their flights over the next few days.

The warning strike at the capital’s airport joins a long list of stoppages, particularly in traffic, in recent weeks. Only on Thursday and Friday there were warning strikes at the airports of Dusseldorf, Cologne / Bonn and Hamburg, and on Friday also at the airports of Stuttgart and Karlsruhe / Baden-Baden. The warning strikes led to numerous flight cancellations, affecting tens of thousands of people. There is still a strike at Baden Airport on Saturday.

A total of seven Swiss flights were affected

On a 20-minute request, the Swiss Information Office informed that flights between Zurich and Berlin-Brandenburg were also affected by the strike: “Seven return flights from Berlin-Brandenburg to Zurich will not be running, but one-way flights from Zurich to Berlin Brandenburg can be implemented on Monday.” As planned,” explains media spokesperson Michael Stef.

Passengers who provided their email address or phone number when booking will be proactively notified and rebooked if they wish. However, if you have booked through a travel agency, you must contact them. Swiss tries to minimize inconvenience as much as possible.

Also more warning strikes in rail traffic

Rail traffic was already at a standstill for hours on Friday morning because collective bargaining between the railway and transport union EVG and 50 railway companies faltered. The union had called for an eight-hour walkout to increase pressure on employers ahead of the next negotiations. The next talks between EVG and Deutsche Bahn are scheduled for next Tuesday – but a resolution to the collective bargaining dispute is considered extremely unlikely. And EVG has already threatened that there could be more warning strikes.

The background to the Thursday, Friday and Monday airport warning strikes are negotiations over night, Saturday and Sunday surcharges, public holiday work and regulations on overtime pay for security and service staff. Talks have been underway between Verdi and the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) for some time.

“We urge once again the Banque du Liban to make a negotiable offer on April 27 and 28 and not play for time, otherwise there is a risk of further strikes in air traffic in May and on Pentecost,” said Wolfgang Bieber of the Verdi M union. Saturday by notification.

