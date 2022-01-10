World

Pfizer CEO announces Omicron vaccination readiness in March

January 11, 2022
Esmond Barker

    The modified Omikron vaccine should be available in March.

    Albert Borla, CEO of Pfizer, said Monday.

    However, it remains unclear whether people who have already been vaccinated should receive a fourth dose.

    Protection from already severe cycles is very good with three doses.

A modified version of the Pfizer vaccine against Omicron is due to be available by March. Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, 60, announced this to US television station CNBC on Monday.

“I don’t know if we will need it, I don’t know if it will be used and how it will be used, but we will be ready. The plant has already started production,” Borla said on Monday.

