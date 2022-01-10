Pfizer CEO announces Omicron vaccination readiness in March

1/5 The modified Omikron vaccine should be available in March.

A modified version of the Pfizer vaccine against Omicron is due to be available by March. Pfizer CEO Albert Burla, 60, announced this to US television station CNBC on Monday.

“I don’t know if we will need it, I don’t know if it will be used and how it will be used, but we will be ready. The plant has already started production,” Borla said on Monday.

Because it is still not clear whether people who have already been vaccinated will need to be vaccinated a fourth time. Burla said that protection from hospital stays and severe cases “with current vaccines is very reasonable when you receive the third dose.”

Switzerland also receives delivery

However, they hope for a product that “provides significantly better protection, especially against infection.” Pfizer has been working on a modified Omikron alternative to the vaccine since November.