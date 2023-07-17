The issuance of a ten-second sentence sparks outrage in Italy

Italian influencer Chiara Ferragni is furious at a court decision in Rome – and not alone. © dpa / Lapresse / Piergiorgio Pirrone

In Italy – But not only there – People are outraged, especially on social media, about a recent court decision. The caretaker is said to have touched an underage student’s pants. However, the court acquitted him on the grounds that the incident lasted only ten seconds. Many celebrities are now using their reach to show how long it takes “grope” It actually lasted.

More news about stars and entertainment

Ten seconds and a “short fumble” – Many Italians criticized the decision of a court in Rome to use these hashtags on social media for a few days. According to an Italian media report, a school janitor grabbed a 17-year-old student’s panties and groped her buttocks on a staircase.

But the court acquitted the man last week because the attack lasted less than 10 seconds. Since then, the outrage has been overwhelming. People are posting videos on Instagram and Tiktok under the hashtag #10secondi (German: ten seconds) to show how long a “palpata breve” (German: short touch) can last.

protested the representative of the “White Lotus” Paolo Camili

The stopwatch runs for ten seconds while the men and women look into the camera and touch the intimate parts of their bodies. He started it Italian actor Paolo Camelli is best known for his role in The White Lotus.. He was followed by the influencer Chiara Ferragni, well known in Italy.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, the case occurred in April 2022. When the student went up with her friend to go to class, she felt someone from behind her pants and for about five to ten seconds reached under her panties. .

The chargé d’affaires later admitted that he touched the 17-year-old’s buttocks, but said he never reached her hand from under her pants and said he did it “for fun”.

Court: Acting ‘devoid of lustful intent’

According to the report, the court acquitted him of the sexual assault charge. His actions did not constitute a crime, as quoted by the “Corriere della Sera” of the ruling. The attack lasted “a few seconds” and was therefore “clumsy, but devoid of lustful intent”.

The student was upset by this. “It was no joke, at least to me,” she told Corriere della Sera. (dpa/dh)