Investigators have serious suspicions that Emile is missing (2)

There was no trace of Emil (2) for nine days. The boy was last seen in a remote French mountain village where he was vacationing with his parents and grandparents.

Many massive searches were launched as a result, but without success. The French public prosecutor’s office launched a formal investigation on Monday.

As reported by Bild, the police have now brought a metal detector to Le Vernet (F). They use it to check the fields in the area. The metal detector is said to be able to find even a small metal button in dried grass.

Because the suspicions the detectives have are dreadful: Emile could have been caught in a reaper. It is feared that they will not be found until the fall, when the farmers will feed their animals with the harvested hay.

Because: If the boy actually got into the reaper, that means he might be stuck in a straw.

A farmer told BFMTV: “Sometimes we find deer. The little boy could have fallen in the tall grass and hit him with a farm machine. That would be horrible.”

Two-year-old Emil is 90 cm tall, has blond hair and brown eyes. He is last seen wearing a yellow T-shirt, white shorts, and hiking boots.